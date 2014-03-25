Armenia central bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 7.50 pct

YEREVAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Tuesday after data showed a decline in annual inflation.

Annual inflation was 4.6 percent in February, the central bank said, down from 5.5 percent recorded in January. That is within the government’s target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for 2014.

Monthly deflation in February was 1.2 percent, compared to inflation of 2.8 percent in January.

The central bank cut its refinancing rate to 7.50 percent from 7.75 percent in February. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrthcyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Steve Gutterman)