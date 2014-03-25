FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia central bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 7.50 pct
March 25, 2014

Armenia central bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 7.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Tuesday after data showed a decline in annual inflation.

Annual inflation was 4.6 percent in February, the central bank said, down from 5.5 percent recorded in January. That is within the government’s target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for 2014.

Monthly deflation in February was 1.2 percent, compared to inflation of 2.8 percent in January.

The central bank cut its refinancing rate to 7.50 percent from 7.75 percent in February. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrthcyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

