#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Armenia central bank cuts base rate, says could ease further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds c.bank statement)

YEREVAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank cut its benchmark refinancing rate to 7.75 percent from 8.25 percent on Tuesday, signalling further possible cuts as it seeks ways of reviving an economy in which inflation has dipped below zero.

Annual inflation in the South Caucasus country was at minus 2.0 percent in March and minus 1.9 percent in April, central bank data shows.

“The inflationary environment will become broader from the second half of 2016 and annual inflation will get back to its target indicator,” the central bank said in a statement.

The government expects inflation of between 2.5-5.5 percent this year, the same range it targeted in 2015. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and John Stonestreet)

