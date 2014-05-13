Armenia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 7.25 pct from 7.50 pct

YEREVAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7.25 percent from 7.50 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation within the government’s 2014 target.

Annual inflation was 4.4 percent in April, the central bank said, up from 3.8 percent recorded in March. That is within the government’s target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for 2014.

Monthly inflation in April was 0.5 percent, compared to deflation of 0.4 percent in March.

The central bank kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 7.50 percent in March. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Megan Davies)