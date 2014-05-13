FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armenia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 7.25 pct from 7.50 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Armenia's c.bank cuts refinancing rate to 7.25 pct from 7.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7.25 percent from 7.50 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation within the government’s 2014 target.

Annual inflation was 4.4 percent in April, the central bank said, up from 3.8 percent recorded in March. That is within the government’s target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for 2014.

Monthly inflation in April was 0.5 percent, compared to deflation of 0.4 percent in March.

The central bank kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 7.50 percent in March. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.