YEREVAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank cut its key refinancing rate by 0.25 basis points to 6.75 percent, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

In June, it cut the rate to 7 percent from 7.25 percent. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by John Stonestreet)