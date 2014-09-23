FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 6.75 pct
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Armenia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 6.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation was within the government’s 2014 target.

Annual inflation was 0.8 percent in August, the central bank said, up from 0.4 percent recorded in July. That is within the government’s target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for 2014.

Monthly inflation in August was 0.7 percent, compared to deflation of 0.9 percent in July.

The central bank cut its refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 7.00 percent in August. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
