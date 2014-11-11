FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 6.75 pct
November 11, 2014

Armenia's c.bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 6.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged, at 6.75 percent, on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation was within the government’s 2014 target.

Annual inflation was 2.2 percent in October, the central bank said, up from 1.5 percent recorded in September.

Monthly inflation in October was 1.0 percent, compared to inflation of 0.4 percent in September.

The central bank kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6.75 percent in September after cutting it from 7.00 percent in August. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)

