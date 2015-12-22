FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armenia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 8.75 pct
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Armenia's c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 8.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to lower its key refinancing rate to 8.75 percent from 9.75 percent.

Annual inflation in the South Caucasus country was at 1.2 percent in November, down from 1.9 percent in October, according to central bank data.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2015, the same as last year’s target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Polina Devitt and Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.