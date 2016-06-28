FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Armenia central bank cuts refinancing rate, confident on inflation
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Armenia central bank cuts refinancing rate, confident on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with central bank statement)

YEREVAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Armenia’s central bank cut its refinancing rate to 7.5 percent from 7.75 percent on Tuesday and said inflation would return to its target, despite the South Caucasus country’s current period of deflation.

Annual deflation in Armenia was 2.1 percent in May compared to deflation of 1.9 percent in April, according to central bank data. Monthly deflation in May was 0.7 percent compared to 0.3 percent deflation in April.

Armenia’s government forecasts annual inflation in a 2.5-5.5 percent range in 2016, the same as last year’s target, which it met.

The central bank said that a low inflationary environment would remain in the coming months and inflationary expectations were stable.

“Annual inflation will get back to its target indicator,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
