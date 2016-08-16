FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Armenia central bank cuts key rate to 7.25 pct from 7.5 pct
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Armenia central bank cuts key rate to 7.25 pct from 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds central bank comment)

YEREVAN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Armenia's central bank cut its refinancing rate to 7.25 percent from 7.5 percent on Tuesday, the bank said.

Armenia's annual deflation reached 1.3 percent in July, compared with 1.1 percent deflation in June, according to central bank data. Monthly deflation in July was 2.3 percent, compared with 0.5 percent deflation in June.

The central bank said in a statement that it expected the deflationary trend to continue in the coming months before easing significantly by the end of the year.

"In the current situation, the board considers it appropriate to ease monetary conditions, as a result of which the deflationary environment should be gradually neutralised," it said.

The central bank also said that risks of deflation might dominate in the short term, but that it was ready to react and ensure reaching the inflation target in the medium term. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
