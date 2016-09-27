UPDATE 1-Armenia c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 7.25 pct

(Adds central bank statement)

YEREVAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to cut its refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 7.25 percent, in the hope of easing the deflationary pressure weighing on the economy.

Annual deflation in the South Caucasus country was at 1.9 percent in August, compared with 1.3 percent deflation in July, according to central bank data. Compared with the previous month, the deflation rate stood at 0.5 percent in August, narrowing sharply from 2.3 percent in July.

The government is forecasting annual inflation in a 2.5-5.5 percent range in 2016, the same as last year's target.

"Deflation will remain in September, but it will be substantially reduced before the end of the year," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank said that deflationary risks would remain in the short-term but that there were no serious risks to it reaching its mid-term inflation target.

"The central bank considers it necessary to ease monetary policy in conditions where the deflationary environment will be mainly neutralised before the end of the year and 12-month inflation will return to its target," the bank said.

Armenia, a country of 3.2 million people, depends heavily on aid and investment from former Soviet overlord Russia, whose economic downturn has hit Armenian exports and much-needed remittances from Armenians working there. Armenia's annual economic growth rate was 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2016, down from 5.1 percent in the same period last year and 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Hugh Lawson)