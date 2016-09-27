FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armenia c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 7.25 pct
September 27, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Armenia c.bank cuts key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 7.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to cut its refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 7.25 percent.

Annual deflation in the South Caucasus country was at 1.9 percent in August, compared to 1.3 percent deflation in July, according to central bank data. Monthly deflation in August was 0.5 percent, compared to 2.3 percent deflation in July.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a 2.5-5.5 percent range in 2016, the same as last year's target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

