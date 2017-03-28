Armenia central bank keeps key refinancing rate at 6 pct

YEREVAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, Armenia's central bank chairman signalled a halt to the easing cycle, saying the bank would now be more cautious in deciding whether to cut rates because of potential economic and financial risks.

The Armenian central bank started cutting rates in August 2015 in order to spur both inflation and consumer demand. It last trimmed the rate to 6 percent in mid-February. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)