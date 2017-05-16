FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 months ago

Armenia cenbank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.

In an interview with Reuters in March, Armenia's central bank chairman signalled a halt to the easing cycle, saying the bank would now be more cautious in deciding whether to cut rates because of potential economic and financial risks.

The Armenian central bank started cutting rates in August 2015 in order to spur both inflation and consumer demand. It last trimmed the rate to 6 percent in mid-February and kept it unchanged at 6 percent in March. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Denis Pinchuk)

