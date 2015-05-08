Armenia forex reserves up 0.3 pct m/m to $1.496 bln by May 1 - c.bank

YEREVAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Armenia’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $1.496 billion in April, up 0.3 percent month-on-month but down from $1.879 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The South Caucasus country’s forex reserves were $1.489 billion as of Jan. 1 this year, down from $2.252 billion a year earlier.

The central bank said in March it had not carried out any interventions on the forex market to support the dram currency this year. It said it was buying dollars on the market to top up the country’s reserves.