Armenia forex reserves down to $1.646 bln in Aug-c.bank
September 30, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Armenia forex reserves down to $1.646 bln in Aug-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Armenia’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $1.646 billion at the end of August, from $1.703 billion the month before, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank did not give a reason for the decline.

Its reserves have fallen from $1.751 billion one year ago.

The bank said in August that it had not carried out any interventions on the market to support the dram currency so far this year but that it was buying dollars on the market to top up reserves.

It has not made any comments on interventions since then. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)

