Spectrum Brands to buy car care products maker for $1.4 bln - Bloomberg
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Spectrum Brands to buy car care products maker for $1.4 bln - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Consumer products company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has agreed to buy Armor All, a maker of car care products for $1.4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The company is being sold by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the matter as saying. (bloom.bg/1dpIyQC)

The deal would be funded with about $900 million of new debt and the sale of $500 million of new shares, Bloomberg reported. HRG Group Inc, which owns about 59 percent of Spectrum, plans to subscribe to the share sale, it said.

Spectrum Brands, Armor All and Avista were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

