Appeals court reverses weapons convictions over photos, Facebook posts
April 19, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

Appeals court reverses weapons convictions over photos, Facebook posts

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York appeals court on Tuesday threw out guilty verdicts against two men convicted of illegal weapons possession and sentenced to five-year prison terms in 2013, finding the trial judge improperly allowed prosecutors to introduce highly prejudicial photographs and Facebook messages.

The photographs showed each man wielding a revolver and flashing a gang sign. One of the men had bragged on Facebook about using several guns on another occasion.

