Israel says missile shield system passes 2nd flight test
January 3, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Israel says missile shield system passes 2nd flight test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Israel carried out another successful test on Friday of its upgraded Arrow interceptor, which is designed to destroy in space the kind of missiles held by Iran and Syria, a Defence Ministry spokeswoman said.

She said an Arrow III interceptor missile was launched over the Mediterranean sea in the second flight test for the U.S.-backed system. Arrow III, whose deployment is expected by next year, has not yet been through a full simulated interception. (Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Patrick Graham)

