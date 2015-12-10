FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel test-launches "Arrow 3" ballistic missile interceptor
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Israel test-launches "Arrow 3" ballistic missile interceptor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israel test-launched its “Arrow 3” ballistic missile interceptor on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that it would provide updates on the result of the live trial.

The announcement appeared aimed at reassuring the public, which had been jarred by previous surprise test-launches from an air base south of Tel Aviv, given Israeli worries about possible missile wars with Iran, Syria, Hezbollah’s Lebanon guerrillas and Hamas in Gaza. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

