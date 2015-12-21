FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's David Sling missile defence passes final test
December 21, 2015

Israel's David Sling missile defence passes final test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A new Israeli air defense system developed in partnership with the United States has passed its final round of tests, putting it on course for deployment in 2016, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Monday.

David’s Sling is designed to shoot down rockets with ranges of 100 to 200 km (63 to 125 miles), aircraft or low-flying cruise missiles. It will fill the operational gap between Israel’s Iron Dome short-range rocket interceptor and the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor, both already in service.

David’s Sling is being developed and manufactured jointly by Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and Raytheon Co, a top U.S. arms maker. (Reporting by Dan Williams; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

