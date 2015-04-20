FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rothschild vehicle considering offer for Indonesia's ARMS
#Energy
April 20, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Rothschild vehicle considering offer for Indonesia's ARMS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - NR Investments Ltd, controlled by British financier Nat Rothschild, said a subsidiary and Suek Plc were considering making a cash offer for coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc, which has most of its operations in Indonesia.

The announcement comes less than a week after ARMS received notice of a possible 210 million pound ($313 million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by Indonesia’s Sinarmas Group.

Nat Rothschild is the third-largest shareholder in ARMS, while NR Investments is the fourth-largest, according to Thomson Reuters data. (bit.ly/1DEcVeu) ($1 = 0.6709 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
