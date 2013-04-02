FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN overwhelmingly approves first-ever global arms trade treaty
April 2, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

UN overwhelmingly approves first-ever global arms trade treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 2 (Reuters) - The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the first-ever treaty on global arms trade that seeks to regulate the $70 billion international trade in conventional arms ranging from light weapons to battle tanks and warships.

There were 154 votes in favor, 3 against and 23 abstentions.

Iran, Syria and North Korea last week prevented a treaty drafting conference at U.N. headquarters from reaching the required consensus to adopt the treaty. That left delegations that support it no choice but to turn to the General Assembly to adopt it. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau)

