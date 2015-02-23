REFILE-Armstrong World to spin off floorings business

(Adds dropped word ‘Industries’ in company’s name in first paragraph)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Construction materials maker Armstrong World Industries Inc said it would spin off its flooring business to concentrate on its ceilings unit.

“There is little existing overlap between the businesses, and we expect the separation to create minimal incremental operating expenses,” Chief Executive Matthew Espe said in a statement.

Armstrong World also reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by lower sales in the Americas as well as a stronger dollar. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)