FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armstrong World 2nd-qtr misses on lower volumes, cuts FY forecast
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Armstrong World 2nd-qtr misses on lower volumes, cuts FY forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj. EPS $0.71 vs est $0.78

* Q2 revenue falls 5 pct

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.40-$2.70 vs prev $2.75-$3.15

* Sees FY 2012 revenue $2.75 bln-$2.85 bln vs prev $2.9 bln-$3.0 bln

July 30 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by lower volumes across its businesses, and slashed its full-year outlook.

The maker of floors, ceilings and cabinets forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.40 to $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion. It had earlier expected earnings of $2.75 to $3.15 per share on revenue of $2.9 billion to $3.0 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.73 per share, on revenue of $2.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We continue to see volumes down across our businesses as global markets continue to struggle, with Europe in particular, experiencing sharp volume declines in the second quarter,” CEO Matt Espe said in statement.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company posted net income of $41.8 million, or 70 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with $37.9 million, or 64 cents per share, a year-ago.

Excluding items, it earned 71 cents per share.

Net sales fell 5 percent to $709.9 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 78 cents per share, on revenue of $762.4 million.

Armstrong’s shares closed at $45.13 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.