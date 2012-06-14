UPDATE 1-Armtec says to comply with debt pact, shares rise

June 14 (Reuters) - Construction materials maker Armtec Infrastructure Inc said it is getting closer to a debt-to-core earnings ratio mandated by a debt covenant, sending its shares up as much as 18 percent.

The Canadian company, which had net debt of about C$266.3 million at end March, estimates its senior debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be below 5.1 for the year ended May 31.

The company expects to comply with the covenant by keeping debt at not more than five times its EBITDA by the end of June.

DBRS cut its rating of Armtec’s senior unsecured debt On May 15, saying the company will continue to face refinancing risks in the coming two years.

Shares of the company were up 11 percent at C$1.66 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. They rose to C$1.80 earlier in the day.

Armtec also said it received C$50 million in revenue from new construction projects in the second quarter.

In the first quarter the company had total revenue of C$83.1 million and engineered segment revenue was C$46.7 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)