Mondadori in talks to buy RCS book unit for 120-150 mln euros-sources
February 18, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Mondadori in talks to buy RCS book unit for 120-150 mln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italian publisher Mondadori is in advanced talks to buy the book business of RCS MediaGroup in a deal that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros ($170 million), sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

Mondadori, which is controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, aims to finance the acquisition through new debt but a capital increase cannot be ruled out, the sources said.

The two companies declined to comment.

$1 = 0.8797 euros Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Stephen Jewkes

