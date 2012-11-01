RLPC-UK's Arqiva kicks off $5.5 bln debt refinancing-bankers

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Broadcast transmission provider Arqiva has kicked off a process to refinance its 3.4 billion pound ($5.48 billion) debt pile, banking sources said on Thursday.

HSBC and Rothschild are advising on the process.

Around 25 banks have been sent a request to submit financing proposals to determine the best terms available for refinancing the debt, some of which matures as early as 2014, banking sources said.

“Our refinancing preparations have been underway for the last 12 months, these are on-going and there are no time pressures as our facilities do not expire until July 2014. Discussions with potential lenders have been positive,” said Arqiva’s head of PR Gary Follows.

The level of debt needed to be refinanced could be significantly more than 3.4 billion pounds due to expensive long-dated interest rate swaps that were put in place at the time the deal was done in 2007, banking sources added.

The swaps were adopted to hedge against the risk of rising interest rates. But rates fell to historic lows and companies that took out the swaps are saddled with costly interest payments that they no longer need.

The 2007 deal backed Macquarie’s 2.5 billion pound buyout of National Grid Wireless from National Grid and the refinancing of Arqiva’s debt, formerly known as NTL Towers.

Arqiva is owned by a consortium of seven shareholder groups, the two largest being Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with a 48 percent holding and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 2 with 25 percent.

Over the summer, shareholders began exploring which investor base to access to refinance the large deal.

The original debt - a hybrid infrastructure, leveraged loan deal - was a product of the boom-time era and is not available anymore.

The refinancing will be more like an infrastructure deal. Both the loan and bond market will be accessed with an additional junior debt piece involving leveraged loans and high yield bonds, banking sources said.

The new refinanced deal will be more highly leveraged than senior secured debt but less leveraged than the 8 to 9 times on the existing deal, the banking sources said.

Arqiva has revenues of over 800 million pounds per annum and employs more than 2,000 people, according to its website.

Its major customers include the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Five, BSkyB, Discovery, CNN, ESPN, Vodafone, O2, Orange, T-Mobile, mobile provider 3 and the emergency services.