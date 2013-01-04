FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Arqiva shareholders agree $1.26 bln injection for refi
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 4, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC-Arqiva shareholders agree $1.26 bln injection for refi

Claire Ruckin, Tessa Walsh

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders in UK-based broadcast transmission provider Arqiva have agreed to inject 780 million pounds ($1.26 billion) of fresh equity to complete a key 3.7 billion pounds loan and bond refinancing, banking sources said on Friday.

Arqiva’s seven shareholders were asked by banks for new equity to pay down existing debt. This will help the company to get an investment-grade BBB credit rating and allow it to issue bonds, the sources said.

The shareholders, which include Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with a 48 percent holding and Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 2 which owns 25 percent, raised 380 million of the 780 million pounds equity injection by not taking dividends from Arqiva.

“Our shareholders have played a fundamental role in Arqiva’s refinancing and have not taken any distributions since 2009. An equity contribution of 780 million pounds will support the company as part of the refinancing,” Arqiva spokesman Gary Follows said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.