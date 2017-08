Leading antitrust lawyer Kevin Arquit is leaving Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Arquit, who heads the competition practice at Simpson, will co-head the practice at Weil with former colleague Steven Newborn, the current head of the practice. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h4sDtN