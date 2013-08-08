FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Array cuts 20 pct jobs; says Amgen ends partnership (Aug 7)
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Array cuts 20 pct jobs; says Amgen ends partnership (Aug 7)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that the termination of Amgen agreement and job cuts were unrelated)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma said partner Amgen Inc plans to end an agreement to develop and market Array’s drug to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Array also said that it would cut 20 percent of its workforce as it focuses more on proprietary research.

Array shares fell as much as 7 percent to $6.12 in trading after the bell on Wednesday.

The company said it would record a one-time restructuring charge of $2.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2014.

The company said it would have 200 employees after cutting 50 jobs. Most of the job cuts will be in the company’s drug discovery business.

Array and Amgen entered into the agreement in December 2009, under which Array received an upfront payment of $60 million and milestone payments of $8.5 million.

Amgen was funding a number of full-time employees as part of the agreement to identify more such drugs.

The drug, AMG 151, is being tested by Amgen in a mid-stage trial in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

The agreement will end on October 5, Array said in a regulatory filing. (link.reuters.com/nug32v)

Shares of the company closed at $6.55 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.