#Software
December 23, 2013 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Arria NLG extends services agreement with Shell in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Arria NLG PLC : * Extension to 2013 services agreement and application service provider services agreement with Shell exploration * Extension is on a month by month basis until such time as new agreements are signed between Arria and Shell * Terms of extension include Shell’s continued usage of Arria NLG engine in Gulf of Mexico, ongoing support work * Also discussing longer term agreements for Shell’s usage of Arria NLG engine and associated services * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

