Australian steelmaker Arrium to get new administrator
April 12, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Australian steelmaker Arrium to get new administrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Australian steel maker Arrium Ltd will get a new administrator after the company’s major lenders and workers union filed an application in a federal court seeking to have Grant Thornton replaced.

The application seeks to appoint KordaMentha as replacement voluntary administrators of Arrium and 93 of its Australian subsidiaries. Grant Thornton said in a statement that it supported the application.

The decision comes a week ahead of the first creditors’ meeting. Arrium went into administration last week with debts exceeding A$2.8 billion ($2.14 billion). ($1 = 1.3055 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
