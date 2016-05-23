FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia's Arrium plans sale of Moly-Cop unit -administrator
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 23, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Australia's Arrium plans sale of Moly-Cop unit -administrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Australian steel group Arrium Ltd , now in voluntary administration, will hire a global investment bank to advise on the sale of its Moly-Cop mining supplies unit, the company's administrator said.

The move is part of planned recapitalisation and sale of Arrium's assets, which also include steel production and distribution businesses, according to the administrator, KordaMentha Restructuring.

Arrium went into voluntary administration in April after its creditors rejected a $927 million bailout proposal by private equity group GSO Capital Partners that would have required them to accept no more than 55 cents in the dollar on their claims.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.