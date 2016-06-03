FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Arrium to appoint Deutsche Bank for Moly-Cop sale
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Australia's Arrium to appoint Deutsche Bank for Moly-Cop sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Administrators to Arrium will appoint Deutsche Bank to run a sale process for the troubled steelmaker’s Moly-Cop grinding balls and wire rope business, a spokesman for the administrators said on Friday.

Moly-Cop, which makes steel balls to grind ore, among other items, operates mostly in the United States and Latin America.

The decision to sell Moly-Cop is part of planned recapitalisation and sale of Arrium’s assets, which also include steel works and distribution businesses in Australia.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman in Sydney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Tom Hogue

