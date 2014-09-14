FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arrium to raise A$754 mln to pay down debt amid iron ore slump
#Basic Materials
September 14, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Arrium to raise A$754 mln to pay down debt amid iron ore slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner and steel maker Arrium Ltd launched a share sale to shareholders and institutions aiming to raise A$754 million ($680 million) to pay down debt to help it cope with a slump in iron ore prices.

“While the company last month reported it had achieved significant progress with debt reduction, iron ore prices have fallen significantly in the last month to 5-year lows and there is increased uncertainty over the extent and timing of recovery,” Chairman Peter Smedley said in a statement.

1 US dollar = 1.1096 Australian dollar Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
