UPDATE 1-Australia's Arrium cuts iron ore output to weather price slump

* Arrium to cut iron ore output to 9 million tonnes a year

* Says prices would have to recover sharply to reopen mines

* Expects China demand for high quality iron ore to remain strong (Adds CEO, analyst comments)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Arrium Ltd said on Friday it would cut iron ore output by nearly a third, axe 200 jobs and cut expansion spending, as the fallout from a plunge in prices spreads to the country’s mid-tier miners.

Arrium is the first mid-size Australian producer to rein in production following a fall in iron ore prices to 5-1/2 year lows that has already squeezed out some of the country’s smaller miners and cut high cost production elsewhere.

By contrast, global giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are continuing to ramp up output, aiming to use their cheaper costs of production to win a greater share of the market.

Arrium, which produces 13 million tonnes a year (mtpa), said it would shut its high cost Southern Iron mines by June, cutting 4 mtpa of output, and focus on its Middleback Ranges operation in South Australia.

“The re-design results from the substantial fall in iron ore prices over the last half, as well as increased uncertainty around the timing and extent of any price recovery,” Arrium said in a statement.

It said it would book a writedown of A$1.335 billion ($1.07 billion) for the half-year to June 2015, but said demand for its high quality ore, which mostly goes to China, was expected to remain strong as Chinese steel output grows.

“So our outlook (is) for overall demand for seaborne ore, particularly high quality seaborne ore - and that will be ores coming from Australia, to remain strong,” Chief Executive Andrew Roberts told reporters.

He said the price plunge meant high cost iron ore from West Africa, Southeast Asian ore sands, and eastern Europe had been leaving the seaborne market, along with some Chinese ore.

More Chinese ore was expected to come out during winter shut downs, and the key question would be how much of that reopens in the spring.

Shutting the Southern Mining operation would help the company cut its total iron ore costs delivered to China by a fifth to A$57 per dry metric tonne next year.

In the six months to December its average selling price was A$74 a tonne delivered to China, while its total delivered cost was A$70.20, but when capital costs were included, the mining business was making losses.

Arrium flagged underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months to December of between A$180 million and A$190 million, boosted by its mining products and steel business, which at least one analyst saw as better than expected.

“With earnings momentum heading into the second half, that bodes well for the earnings generation for the full year and should alleviate investors’ concerns about debt covenants,” CLSA analyst Scott Hudson said.

Arrium’s shares jumped as much as 9 percent on Friday to A$0.245 but remain 50 percent below the price investors paid for shares in September when it raised A$754 million.