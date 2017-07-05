SEOUL, July 5 A South Korean consortium backed
by steelmaker POSCO is still interested in buying
Australian steel company Arrium Ltd, an official at
Newlake Alliance which leads the consortium told Reuters on
Wednesday.
His comments came after rival British consortium GFG
Alliance said on Wednesday that it had signed a binding
agreement to acquire the deeply indebted steel company.
"We are very surprised by and disappointed with the
decision," the source with direct knowledge of the matter said,
adding that his group was told of the decision only this
morning.
"We made a superior proposal with competitive bid price and
sustainable long-term post-acquisition plans. We are not sure
whether the seller's decision fully reflects the best interests
of all involved stakeholders, including the employees and
regional economies," he said.
The Seoul-based private equity syndicate led by Newlake
Alliance and JB Asset Management was chosen on June 15 as the
preferred bidder, only to have GFG return with a revised offer.
He declined to comment on whether it would sweeten its bid
or take legal action against Wednesday's decision.
