BRIEF-Arrow Global sees FY results in line with expectations
#Financials
November 28, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Arrow Global sees FY results in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc :

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 11.2 pct to £71.9 million (Q3 2013: £64.7 million); adjusted EBITDA ratio 68.5 pct (Q3 2013: 69.4 pct)

* Q3 core collections 2 up 12.6 pct to £105.0 million (Q3 2013: £93.3 million)

* Underlying basic and diluted earning per share (“EPS”) of £0.12

* CEO - expect full-year portfolio purchases to be in line with previous expectations

* CEO - remain on track to deliver overall full-year results in line with our expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

