FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Arrow Electronics buys European tech distributor
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Arrow Electronics buys European tech distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Technology distributor Arrow Electronics said it will buy Altimate, a distributor of computing products and services, for 48.1 million euros ($63.98 million) to expand in Europe.

Altimate - a unit of Irish business services group DCC Plc - sells data management, security and virtualization software, servers and storage products for medium and large organizations. It posted sales of $298 million last year.

The deal follows Arrow’s acquisitions of Asset Recovery Corp and TechTurn Ltd in February.

Shares of Arrow, which competes with Ingram Micro and Avnet Inc, have gained about 50 percent of their value in the last six months.

The stock of the company, which is valued at $4.69 billion, closed at $42.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.