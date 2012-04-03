CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Arrow Electronics buys European tech distributor

April 3 (Reuters) - Technology distributor Arrow Electronics said it will buy Altimate, a distributor of computing products and services, for 48.1 million euros ($63.98 million) to expand in Europe.

Altimate - a unit of Irish business services group DCC Plc - sells data management, security and virtualization software, servers and storage products for medium and large organizations. It posted sales of $298 million last year.

The deal follows Arrow’s acquisitions of Asset Recovery Corp and TechTurn Ltd in February.

Shares of Arrow, which competes with Ingram Micro and Avnet Inc, have gained about 50 percent of their value in the last six months.

The stock of the company, which is valued at $4.69 billion, closed at $42.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.