Arrow Electronics 2nd-qtr misses on weak sales in U.S., Europe
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Arrow Electronics 2nd-qtr misses on weak sales in U.S., Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $1.11 vs est $1.12

* Q2 sales $5.15 bln vs est $5.17 bln

* Sees Q3 EPS $1.00 to $1.12 vs est $1.11

* Sees Q3 sales $4.80 bln to $5.20 bln vs est $5.10 bln

* Shares up 2 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Arrow Electronics Inc reported slightly lower-than-expected quarterly results as economic weakness in both the United States and Europe as well as a stronger dollar weighed on the electronic components distributor’s sales.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company forecast adjusted third-quarter earnings of $1.00 to $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion to $5.20 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting of earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $114.4 million, or $1.02 per share, from $156.2 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.11 per share, missing analysts’ expectations by one cen t.

Sales fell 7 percent to $5.15 billion, lagging Wall Street’s expectations of $5.17 billion.

Shares of the company, which distributes products made by Intel Corp, Hewlett-Packard Co and Microsoft Corp, rose 2 percent to $35.44 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

