FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Arrow Global rises on London stock market debut
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Arrow Global rises on London stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Shares in debt collection firm Arrow Global rose on their stock market debut on Tuesday, valuing the company at more than 390 million pounds ($627.1 million).

Arrow Global said on Tuesday it had priced its sale of a 52.8 percent stake at 205 pence per share. The stock opened more than 9 percent higher at 225 pence, and by 0734 GMT was trading at 220.5 pence.

The sale raised just under 139 million pounds for selling shareholders, including the RBS Special Opportunities Fund , and 50 million pounds for the company.

RBS Special Opportunities Fund will continue to hold 29.2 percent stake in Arrow Global following the listing, and has agreed not to sell any further shares for 180 days.

Goldman Sachs acted as global co-ordinator on the offering, and was also a joint bookrunner along with Jefferies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.