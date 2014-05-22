FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debt collector Arrow Global's adjusted core profit rises
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Debt collector Arrow Global's adjusted core profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - British debt collection company Arrow Global Group Plc reported a 17.6 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted core profit as it was able to collect more debt and costs fell.

The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in October, said core collections rose 16 percent to 31.8 million pounds ($53.67 million) in the three months ended March 31.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 22.3 million pounds from 19.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Arrow Global manages over 8 billion pounds of debt from businesses including retail banks and credit card and telecommunications companies. ($1 = 0.5925 British pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.