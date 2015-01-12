FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA asks Arrowhead to cut Hep B drug dosage in mid-stage trial
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

FDA asks Arrowhead to cut Hep B drug dosage in mid-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Drug developer Arrowhead Research Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked the company to reduce the dosage of its experimental Hepatitis B treatment and requested additional data from the drug’s mid-stage trial.

The company’s shares fell 19 pct premarket on Monday.

Arrowhead said its ongoing mid-stage trial would continue as planned and that it expected to file with Asian and European agencies to begin additional mid-stage studies in coming weeks. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.