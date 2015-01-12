FDA asks Arrowhead to cut Hep B drug dosage in mid-stage trial

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Drug developer Arrowhead Research Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked the company to reduce the dosage of its experimental Hepatitis B treatment and requested additional data from the drug’s mid-stage trial.

The company’s shares fell 19 pct premarket on Monday.

Arrowhead said its ongoing mid-stage trial would continue as planned and that it expected to file with Asian and European agencies to begin additional mid-stage studies in coming weeks. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)