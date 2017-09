Feb 11 (Reuters) - Arrowpoint Partners, a Denver, Colorado-based asset manager, said it hired Vipul Shah and Michael Novoseller to its direct platform based in New York.

Shah and Novoseller previously worked at Brightwood Capital, where they were both managing directors. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)