FDA: Arsenic levels in rice not dangerous in short term
September 6, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

FDA: Arsenic levels in rice not dangerous in short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that after testing 1,300 samples of rice and rice products, it has determined that the amount of detectable arsenic is too low to cause immediate or short-term negative health effects.

The agency said its next step will be to use new tools that provide greater specificity about different types of arsenic present in foods, to analyze the effect of long-term exposure to low levels of arsenic in rice.

The agency’s review comes after Consumer Reports in 2012 urged the government to limit arsenic in rice after tests of more than 60 popular products - from Kellogg’s Rice Krispies to Gerber infant cereal - showed most contained some level of inorganic arsenic, a known human carcinogen.

