FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Arseus sees 2014 turnover of at least 480 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 7, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- Arseus sees 2014 turnover of at least 480 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Arseus NV : * Arseus achieves turnover growth of 18.6 pct and realises organic growth of 12.6 pct * Says EBITDA increased 30.5 pct to EUR 88.0 million * Says turnover increased 14.4 pct to EUR 386.1 million * Says divestment of all remaining dental and medical activities in 2014 * Says dividend proposal for 2013: EUR 0.72 per share * Says outlook 2014: turnover of at least EUR 480 million with an REBITDA margin of 26 pct * Says Fagron has signed an agreement in principle to acquire three large compounding facilities in the US. * Says transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2014 * Says divestment will transform co to a pure research and development scientific company

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.