Arseus seeks to divest IT unit - paper
July 10, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Arseus seeks to divest IT unit - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Belgian medical supplies group Arseus will sell its IT unit Corilus to fully concentrate on medical compounds, Belgian business unit De Tijd wrote on Thursday.

The group has made a string of divestments in recent quarters and has focused spending on its medical compounding unit Fagron, which supplies materials to pharmacies to make bespoke medicines.

While the revenues of Corilus, which makes software for doctors and pharmacists, was still growing in the first quarter of 2014, Fagron grew at more than twice the pace, even corrected for acquisitions.

The process of selling Corilus was still at an early stage and could take months, De Tijd wrote.

Arseus was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
