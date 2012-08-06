FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arseus H1 results in line, upbeat on FY 2012
August 6, 2012

Arseus H1 results in line, upbeat on FY 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belgian medical equipment supplies company Arseus on Monday said recurring core profit (REBITDA) rose 17.9 percent to 38.8 million euros ($47.88 million) in the first half, in line with the 39.3 million seen in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The company, which sells dentists’ chairs, surgical instruments and ingredients to pharmacies, said that for the full year it expects healthy organic turnover growth and profitability that is expected to grow faster than turnover. ($1=0.8104 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

