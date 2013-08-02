FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Arseus H1 profit beats expectations led by drug ingredients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Belgian medical equipment maker Arseus posted better-than-expected core profit in the first half of 2013, led by a surge in profitability at its Fagron unit which sells medical ingredients to pharmacies.

Recurring core profit (REBITDA) rose 29.9 percent in the first-half of 2013 to 50.4 million euros ($66.70 million), it said on Friday. That was better than the 45 million euros expected in a Reuters consensus.

It said that for 2013 it expected healthy organic growth with profitability growing faster than turnover. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

