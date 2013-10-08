FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arseus outlook stays positive after strong Q3
October 8, 2013 / 5:45 AM / in 4 years

Arseus outlook stays positive after strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Belgian medical equipment company Arseus kept its outlook for 2013, after sales rose by 10.9 percent in the third quarter.

In the third quarter sales grew to 135.2 million euro ($183.49 million) and the company said it expected revenues for the full year to be up on last year, with profits growing faster than sales.

In August the company was upbeat about its performance for the rest of the year after strong sales of its Fagron medical compounds unit expanded profit margins by 3.9 percentage points to 24.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

